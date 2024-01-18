January 18, 2024

Black and white photos defy passing of time

A new photographic exhibition is about to open in Limassol showcasing the work of Erato Kantouna, the first female photographer in Cyprus and Greece to be awarded the distinction Excellence FIAP by the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique.

One Click Away is the title of her new showcase which will open at Lumiere Contemporary Art Gallery on January 23. The exhibition will feature 32 black-and-white photographs and 10 colour photographs that encapsulate “the bewilderment of the moment when perspective, reflection, the contrast of light and shade, but also the recurrent flow of natural formations are captured in defiance of time,” as the exhibition organisers describe.

The Famagusta-born photographer has lived in Limassol since 1974 and has been a board member of the Cyprus Photographic Society (Limassol Branch) since its establishment in 1984. Her artistic work has been exhibited and awarded widely with several local and international photography awards, gold medals and distinctions. Since her first solo exhibition in 1998, the artist has continued developing her art of photography and sharing it with followers. One hundred and twenty of her coloured photographs are featured in the Limassol-The Ballad of My Town, an anthology of poetry dedicated to Limassol.

In this upcoming showcase, One Click Away, Kantouna presents the harmony and beauty of every moment against the passing of time. Her images recount the surprise of every instant entangled with its immortality through the art of photography. Poet and writer Mona Savvidou-Theodoulou will inaugurate the Limassol exhibition, which will remain open until February 17.

 

One Click Away

Photography exhibition by award-winning artist Erato Kantouna. January 23-February 17. Lumiere Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday – Friday: 3.30pm-6pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel: 25-344141

