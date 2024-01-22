Master digital storytelling with Ravid Kuperberg workshop

In collaboration with the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (CCAA), the Cyprus Advertisers Association (CAA) will host a full-day digital storytelling workshop in Nicosia.
Internationally-renowned trainer Ravid Kuperberg will lead a workshop in “Mastering Creativity in Digital Storytelling” on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – first offered with success in Greece in 2023.
Kuperberg, who has worked with several world brands and advertising agencies, and spoken at leading industry events such as Cannes Lions, will present three key tools, utilised by the most successful brands. Thereafter, participants will split into groups, applying theory to practice in interactive exercises.
The workshop was developed by the two Associations, in collaboration with Greece-based Sherpa Society, veterans of training businesses and executives in marketing, digital and brand strategy. In fact, the Workshop was held in Athens in 2023 with great success, adding this second date due to demand.
“The CAA wants to offer its members high-value educational activities with leading speakers from abroad. This year we are starting out strong with internationally-renowned trainer Ravid Kuperberg, whom we are bringing to Cyprus to share with us valuable insights and tools for creativity and effective storytelling of ideas, co-organised with CCAA for the benefit of the market,” noted CAA President Lefteris Athanasiou.
“Places are limited and interest is already high. The priority is for members of both Associations to secure at least one seat each. Any surplus places will be available in a second allocation in early February.”
You can express interest in the second allocation here.
The Cyprus Advertisers Association is a non-profit organisation representing the island’s advertisers. It has been a World Federation of Advertisers member since 2004. The Association’s vision is to create a healthy, growing commercial environment in which brands can stand out, and build relationships of trust and honest communication with consumers and other stakeholders. For more information, please email: [email protected]