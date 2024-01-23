After criminal charges, law commissioner’s job in hands of AG

Police on Tuesday said their statements over law commissioner Louiza Christodoulidou Zannetou’s refusal to do an alcotest were a “misunderstanding” amid continued calls for to resign.

The U-turn stemmed from police spokesman Christos Andreou, who earlier in the week said Zannetou faced a criminal charge of refusing to carry out a second alcotest. On Tuesday however he said she did the test, but not properly.

Zannetou was pulled over when driving on January 11 and when the first reading was too high, she accompanied officers to the closest police station for a mandated second reading with a more specialised machine.

The problem lied in the fact that “she did not blow properly” for the second alcotest or long enough and as such, it could not provide an accurate reading.

‘Misunderstanding’

Andreou said the phrasing of the criminal charge is that a person refused or avoided to offer a sample.

“This is what she was charged with and why the wrong impression was created, that she did not give a second sample.”

The fact is that she gave the sample, but not correctly, he underlined. “It was a misunderstanding.”

According to Andreou, after an initial alcotest an individual goes to the police station and must give two samples for a more precise alcotest reading.

Individuals are told that if they do not do it properly, they will face criminal charges.

“It is then up to the court,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Akel MP Irene Charalambides posted on X her gratitude towards Zannetou in an evidently sarcastic post, “for showing a way out of an alcotest and more serious charges.”

Mitigating factors to be considered

Government sources told the Cyprus Mail that the issue of the commissioner’s job status after she was charged will be up to the Atorney-general.

“Perhaps she will have to be suspended or fired.” However, as Zannetou is innocent until proven guilty, she could always appeal a decision that fires her, the source said.

“It depends on the severity of the charges, there are mitigating factors.”

In any case, “we are looking at a criminal offence,” the source said.

Similarly, a source close to the AG told the Cyprus Mail that “every case is different” and the AG would opine on the matter.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said: “the matter is being handled by the police within their remit and the matter will also be referred to the legal service. I am not the one who will judge who is right, who is wrong. The case will go to court. There is a presumption of innocence and everything will be decided in the immediate future.”

A day earlier, Zannetou issued a statement saying everything which had been reported on the matter differed from reality.

She stressed that she would not be making any statements until the case is heard, though she apologised for the incident.

“Just like every citizen has the presumption of innocence, I believe this exists for me too.”