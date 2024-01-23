January 23, 2024

Israel will not accept deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza

file photo: hamas militants participate in anti israel rally in khan younis
File photo of Palestinian Hamas militants attending an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip

Israel will not agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas that leaves its hostages in Gaza or the Islamist group in power in the enclave, Israeli government spokeperson Eylon Levy said on Tuesday.

He added that efforts were ongoing to bring about the release of the hostages but declined to elaborate saying lives were hanging in the balance.

Asked about reports of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Levy said the goals of the war were unchanged:

“The destruction of Hamas’ governing and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and the return of all the hostages. There will be no ceasefire that leaves the hostages in Gaza and Hamas in power,” he said.

“Beyond that, we have nothing to elaborate.”

