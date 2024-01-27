A night of improv

January 27, 2024

An exciting improv concert is set to shake up Nicosia’s live music scene very soon, promising new sounds. As part of the annual festival of improvised and experimental music Breach 2024, Andria Nicodemou and Alkis Nicolaides will give a free improvisation concert at Kafeneio Prozak on Monday evening.

The vibraphone and the electric guitar will meet at the café-bar’s cosy indoor space for a performance that explores sonic possibilities, experimentation and artistic innovation. The audience is invited to experience an evening that transcends musical clichés and embraces the limits of creativity.

Breach Festival in its third edition this year, organised by the non-profit organisation Make Music Cyprus, will expand its programme with a series of parallel events that will include short concerts, music workshops, a residency programme, and a symposium dedicated to improvisation and experimental music practices. At the concerts, the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions about the festival and its actions, as well as questions about free improvisation.

The festival happens in collaboration with with Irtijal, the largest and longest running festival in Lebanon and the SPACE21 festival in Iraq – Kurdistan. “Improvisational music stands as a significant worldwide phenomenon,” say festival organisers, “however its appreciation in the eastern end of the Mediterranean basin remains sporadic, while in Cyprus it is unexplored. Today, Cypriot musicians and many musicians from the wider region involved in the genre, excel worldwide by creating original works and collaborating with musicians of international fame, but unfortunately have few opportunities to present their work in their homeland. Breach aims to strengthen and support these practices in Cyprus.”

 

Breach + Improve Series vol.1

Improvisation concert with Andria Nicodemou and Alkis Nicolaides on the vibraphone and electric guitar. January 29. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6. Tel: 22-104244

