February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Cyta’s new board focuses on green transition

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Υπουργός Οικονομικών – Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο ΑΤΗΚ
Finance Minister Makis Keravnos meeting the new board of the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Monday met the new board of the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) to discuss goals relating to the transition to a green economy and digital technology.

Keravnos congratulated the new board members, wishing them success in their endeavours.

“Today we outlined a path for our future collaboration,” Keravnos said.

Highlighting Cyta’s significance in Cypriot affairs, he underlined the organisation’s contribution to technology and energy autonomy.

“The upcoming transition to a green economy and digital technology is a strategic choice for the government,” he said.

“We have exchanged views regarding the common goals to be achieved by both the government and Cyta, as a public law organisation.”

Cyta’s new president Maria Tsiakka expressed optimism about the organisation’s future and pledged to utilise transparency and hard work to propel Cyta forward.

She further mentioned Cyta’s efforts to become energy-autonomous and contribute to sustainable development. She anticipated providing even better services to Cypriot consumers in telecommunications and related technologies “as the country journeys toward digital transformation”.

Discussing institutional innovation and staff changes at Cyta, Keravnos noted recent agreements with the organisation’s unions.

Though concerns were expressed that two unions were not fully on board with the staff changes, Tsiakka clarified that major unions within Cyta had already signed the agreement with the previous board. She expressed anticipation for finance ministry approval and hoped for widespread acceptance through positive dialogue.

 

 

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

