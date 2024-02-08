February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Engomi awaits government call on state fair grounds

By Nikolaos Prakas00
statefair 1
The old state fair grounds

Engomi municipality in Nicosia has changed its stance regarding the state fair, saying on Thursday that they will agree with whatever decision the government makes about the grounds.

Previously, Engomi had supported the idea of transforming the state fair grounds into a research and innovation centre, as proposed by the previous government.

Now, Engomi has said that it will abide by whatever decision the new government reaches, whether it maintains the plan for the research and innovation centre or opts to convert the grounds into a park, as called for by residents.

Despite agreeing to go with whatever choice the government makes, the municipality highlighted that the research and innovation zone would still benefit the area by providing employment opportunities for students attending universities nearby.

Nearly a decade since the last international state fair was held, the 250,000 square metres of prime land in Engomi, Nicosia remains largely empty and derelict.

However, previous government plans met with strong opposition from Engomi residents, who said it will bring traffic and noise pollution to an area of the capital that is crying out for more green spaces.

The previous administration planned to turn the state-owned land into a research and innovation centre, a conference centre, a small hotel for conference attendees, and several apartment buildings. Some 170,000 of the 250,000 square metres would be designated as open space, with some allocated for green areas.

The plans also included changes to the traffic flow in the area, including the construction of larger roads and approximately six new roundabouts.

Although the plans were drafted in 2020, it wasn’t until 2022 that the municipality convened a meeting to discuss them with residents and a special ad hoc committee appointed by the cabinet.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

