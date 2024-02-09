February 9, 2024

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy names new chief of staff after appointing new commander in chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday appointed Maj.-Gen. Anatoliy Barhilevych as Ukraine’s new chief of staff, replacing Serhiy Shaptala.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, described Barhilevych as “an experienced individual who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian objectives.”

He said the appointment was made at the recommendation of Ukraine’s new commander in chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed on Thursday.

