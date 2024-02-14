Daily News Briefing

February 14, 2024

In today’s episode, intense weather overnight, including at least two tornados, resulted in scenes dubbed as “biblical destruction” in Limassol on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the row over local government reform continued on Tuesday, as Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the current law is not ideal and will create unequal benefits for citizens.

Meanwhile, the government is handling the matter of a hotel in Varosha which allegedly belongs to King Charles of the United Kingdom “diplomatically”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

