February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Price increases mark Valentine’s Day

By Nikolaos Prakas03
valentine 06

Products and services associated with Valentine’s Day saw an almost ten per cent increase this year in comparison to last year, the statistical services said on Wednesday.

According to the statistics office, “inflation is driving up prices on almost every item considered a staple of the day”.

The largest increase at 9.7 per cent is in jewellery prices, compared to January 2023, followed by hotel and motel prices with a 9.5 per cent annual increase, prices in chocolates 7.7 per cent, and women’s hair salon prices at 6.3 per cent.

An increase of 5.7 per cent is recorded in personal care treatments, 5.6 per cent in restaurant and café prices, 5.2 per cent in plants and flowers, and a 3.8 per cent increase in confections.

Smaller annual increases were registered for wine prices (2.1 per cent), women’s clothing (1.6 per cent), men’s clothing (1 per cent), and watches (0.7 per cent).

Prices at cinemas, theatres and concerts fell by 0.1 per cent and prices of stationery by 3.4 per cent.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Cyprus could produce first natural gas as soon as 2026

Reuters News Service

Better management needed at UCy, MPs say

Nikolaos Prakas

EU directive ‘violated’ by Cape Greco construction

Tom Cleaver

Police cautious about recording suspects

Andria Kades

Cyprus economy grows by 2.1 per cent in fourth quarter of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

12 years for importing drugs

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign