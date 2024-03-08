March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Security measures stepped up at Paphos cemetery

By Nikolaos Prakas0120

Yeroskipou municipality said on Friday it will increase security measures at the municipal cemetery following a recent spate of burglaries.

The municipality said it has strengthened the cemetery fencing and lighting at points of special importance, mainly at the entrances, to prevent incidents of unwanted intrusions during the night hours.

At the same time, a request has been made for more frequent patrols by the police to deal immediately with any possible breach of security.

The municipality said it had submitted two applications to obtain permission to install a CCTV surveillance system in the past, which did not receive a positive response.

However, it expects to receive the required approval soon.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Eurobank Cyprus after-tax profits surge to €199.4 million in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Working in Cyprus: an essential guide for expats, remote workers

CM Guest Columnist

Drink driver arrested at almost seven times limit

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus shipping registry commemorated in Athens

Souzana Psara

Paphos man arrested for burglaries

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign