March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Classical music for old and young

By Eleni Philippou03
peter and the wolf

This month the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents two concerts on the island – one for young audiences and one dedicated to French romantic composers. Coming up first is the Peter and the Wolf concert in Nicosia on March 22, where the orchestra’s instruments bring to life the adventurous musical story of the same name.

The Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev wrote a children’s musical tale in which the instruments of the orchestra recount the story in a unique musical manner, representing the protagonists. Maestro Francis Nectarios Guy conducts the orchestra playing bold strings, oboes gliding on water, the banging timpani and menacing horns while actor Petros Georkadjis narrates the story live.

Towards the end of the month, the orchestra will collaborate with two French artists to present works by French romantic composers at the Premiere 4 concerts. Under the baton of the distinguished maestro Patrick Gallois, the concert’s repertoire will begin with the delicacy of Gabriel Fauré’s Pavane, an ethereal introduction setting the stage for an evening of French elegance.

Principal flute soloist of the Orchestre de Paris Vincent Lucas will join the orchestra for the first time and showcase his artistry in Jacques Ibert’s mesmerising flute concerto before closing the evening with Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony no. 2. Nicosia audiences will be treated to this musical journey first, on March 28, before the music is brought to Limassol on following night.

 

Peter and the Wolf

Family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. March 22. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. €8. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

Premiere 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with maestro Patrick Gallois and flute soloist Vincent Lucas. March 28. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. March 29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €13-18. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Atomic bomb movie ‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at the Oscars

Reuters News Service

Carnival: it must be time to party

Eleni Philippou

Books and music in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Slam poetry is back

Eleni Philippou

Theatre festival arrives in Strovolos

Eleni Philippou

TV shows we love: Harlem

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign