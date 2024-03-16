March 16, 2024

Exhibition celebrates local scenographers

One more exhibition is added to Cyprus’ cultural calendar this March and celebrates the local theatre scene. The Cyprus Centre of Stage Designers, Architects, and Theatre Technicians (CYCSTAT) honours the contribution of distinguished theatre artists Stefanos Athienitis, Andy Bargilly and Nikos Kouroussis by presenting an exhibition titled Staging Worlds: Cypriot Scenographers in Retrospect this month.

Set to open on Tuesday at the Film Etc Creative Space in Nicosia, the exhibition will feature designs, drawings, maquettes, stage objects and masks from iconic productions of THOC and other theatre entities, as well as material from interviews conducted by Edward Georgiou. The exhibition focuses on and highlights these three scenographers, who have all had significant collaborations both in Cyprus and abroad, and have left their mark on and significantly contributed to the evolution and development of the art of stage design in Cyprus.

Curated by experienced set designers Elena Katsouri and Edward Georgiou, the exhibition is set to run until March 29.

 

Staging Worlds: Cypriot Scenographers in Retrospect

Exhibition on theatre in Cyprus and distinguished theatre artists Stefanos Athainitis, Andy Bargilly, and Nikos Kourousias. March 19-29. Film Etc. Creative Space, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-1pm and 5pm-8pm

