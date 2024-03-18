March 18, 2024

Classical music heading to Paphos

By Eleni Philippou00
casal quartett photo: marco borggreve
Photo: Marco Borggreve

Up for a night of charming sounds from a world-renowned classical music ensemble? A charming evening of string music will charm Paphos music enthusiasts soon. The internationally recognised string quartet casalQuartet is set to perform at Markideio Theatre in Paphos, on April 12 as part of the classical music concert series Technopolis 20 Classics.

The quartet was formed in 1996 in Zurich, Switzerland and consists of violinists Felix Froschhammer and Rachel Späth, violist Markus Fleck, and cellist Andreas Fleck. In more than 1,500 concerts in many parts of the world and at renowned festivals, the casalQuartet has captivated its audiences with inspired and precise musicianship and at the same time the integration of colleagues from other artistic disciplines.

Internationally known, this is one of the few major chamber groups to have built a substantial reputation performing on both modern and historical instruments. The quartet’s large and varied repertory extends from the 17th century into contemporary music of various kinds. Next month, as the musicians arrive in Paphos, the quartet will present a programme which will include works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg and George Gershwin.

 

casalQuartet

String quartet from Zurich. Part of the classical music concert series Technopolis 20 Classics.April 12. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

