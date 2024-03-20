March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol’s The Shell unveiled

By Staff Reporter043
ΕΤΑΛ – Διάσκεψη Τύπου – “Το κοχύλι”

A huge sculpture, named The Shell, was unveiled by Limassol tourism board (Etal) on Wednesday to enhance the Limassol beach experience.

The artwork features a young girl with a shell to her ear listening to the ocean. Placed in Pareklisia, it stands against the blue sea, attracting visitors to take photos. The community council views it as a tourist attraction, expecting positive feedback. Sculptor Yiota Ioannidou crafted the bronze structure on a local rock base, symbolising a girl listening to the sea.

staff reporter

