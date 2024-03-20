March 20, 2024

Man arrested after using fake credit card

Police in Paphos arrested a 27-year-old man, after he presented a fraudulent credit card at a restaurant, police said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, when a 44-year-old restaurant owner said that the man refused to pay his bill with cash after it emerged, he had used a credit card that was declined.

The owner called police to the scene, and the man attempted to resist arrest, but was eventually arrested to check ihs identity documents.

Police found that he was a tourist with an Italian ID card that had entered the state-controlled areas from the north.

He was arrested for presenting a fake credit card, and remains in custody, police said.

 

