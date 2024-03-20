March 20, 2024

People smugglers jailed

By Rony J. El Daccache02
officers work on a cyprus port and marine police vessel during a patrol in cape greco area
File photo

Two men aged 28 and 19 were jailed on Wednesday for the transportation of 125 illegal immigrants by boat last November in the Famagusta area.

Famagusta district court sentenced the 28-year-old to two years and the 19-year-old to four years in prison for assisting illegal entry to the Republic, participating in a criminal organisation and money laundering.

 

 

 

img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

