Yiayia knew best: How mindful eating and tradition can save lives

Picture yiayia’s weathered hands lovingly preparing a traditional Cypriot meal, each ingredient carrying the weight of generations of wisdom. Now contrast that with the rushed frenzy of fast-food culture. Which nourishes not just the body, but the soul?

 

The wisdom of yiayia

Yiayia’s kitchen wasn’t just a place for cooking but a space for love – a place where mindful eating became a ritual passed down through generations. Yet, yiayia’s wisdom transcended the culinary domain, extending to the principles of ancient wisdom, adding a new dimension to journeying towards wellbeing through food.

 

Obesity on the rise

According to a Cyprus Mail article, One in three Cypriots ‘is overweight’, a fact revealed by the Cyprus Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists ahead of World Obesity Day. It said 36.1 per cent of Cypriots aged 20 to 80 are overweight, while 27.8 per cent are classified as obese. Moreover, 46.9 per cent of men and 26 per cent of women are overweight, and 28.8 per cent of men and 26.9 per cent of women are obese.

 

The stark reality

These statistics reveal a stark reality: the shift from traditional Cypriot diets to fast food consumption has exacted a toll on the nation’s wellbeing. As we’ve strayed from the mindful eating practices traditional to our culture, a surge in obesity and related health issues has ensued. Yet, beyond the physical consequences lies a deeper loss – a disconnect from the wisdom of our ancestors, who understood that food nourishes not only the body but also the soul.

However dire this situation may seem, there’s a glimmer of hope. What if we could reclaim our health and heritage through the simple act of mindful eating? Savouring every morsel of a traditional Cypriot meal, not merely for its taste but for the love and history it carries. This isn’t merely a return to the past, it’s a celebration of our roots – a fusion of tradition and mindfulness that can ultimately transform our relationship with food and, consequently, our lives.

 

Infusion of  Cypriot culture and Buddhism

Let’s journey deeper into the essence of our culinary heritage by embracing the principles of feng shui. In Black Sect Tantric Buddhist (BTB) feng shui, balance isn’t just confined to physical spaces, it permeates every aspect of existence, including our diet. By infusing Cypriot cuisine with these ancient teachings, we can unlock not only its flavours but also its potential to nourish our bodies and spirits.

Consider the array of colours found in traditional Cypriot dishes – vivid greens of fresh herbs, fiery reds of sun-ripened tomatoes, earthy browns of hearty grains. Each hue corresponds to one of the five elements of feng shui, symbolising distinct energies vital for our wellbeing. By incorporating this spectrum of colours into our meals, we not only please our senses but also restore harmony within.

Moreover, the diverse flavours and textures presented in Cypriot cuisine mirror the yin and yang principles of feng shui. From the strong tang of halloumi cheese to the delicate sweetness of honey-drenched pastries, each dish embodies a delicate balance of opposing forces. By savouring this symphony of flavours, we honour the wisdom of feng shui and cultivate equilibrium within ourselves.

Additionally, the ingredients prevalent in Cypriot cooking – such as olive oil, citrus fruits, fresh herbs, and locally sourced produce – aren’t just culinary staples, they’re also activators of energy. In feng shui, these foods possess inherent qualities that can nourish both body and soul. By embracing them in our diet, we align ourselves with the natural abundance and vitality of the island’s landscape.

 

Honouring yiayia’s legacy

So, how do we embark on this journey of rediscovery? It begins with small, intentional steps. Embrace the joy of slow, conscious eating – pause before each meal, take a deep breath and express gratitude for the nourishment before you. Delve into the vibrant world of traditional Cypriot cuisine’s fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and the liquid gold of olive oil.

It’s not solely about what we eat, it’s also about how we eat. Gather around the table with loved ones, share stories and savour each moment together. Let’s resurrect the communal spirit of dining that yiayia cherished for within these connections lies the true essence of wellbeing.

Let’s honour yiayia’s legacy by embracing mindful eating practices and appreciating the richness of traditional Cypriot diets. In doing so, we not only nourish our bodies but also rejuvenate our souls with the love and wisdom of generations past. After all, yiayia knew best! May her teachings continue to inspire on the path towards a healthier, happier future.

 

Freda Yannitsas is a committed Mindfulness Advocate and Feng Shui Strategist, merging the insights of ancient Greek philosophers and Eastern traditions. She provides a harmonious blend of remedies and practices, guiding people towards wise and mindful living while activating positive energies in their living spaces. Find her on TikTok and Instagram

 

