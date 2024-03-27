March 27, 2024

Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly v Bayern

bundesliga sv darmstadt 98 v bayern munich
Harry Kane has scored 37 goals in 35 appearances for Bayern Munich this season

Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane will return to north London when his former team host Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Aug. 10, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

England captain Kane, 30, moved to the Bundesliga champions for a reported record Bundesliga fee of around 100 million euros last year and has scored 37 goals in 35 appearances for the German side this season.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could also see the return of former Spurs defender Eric Dier who joined the six-times Champions League winners in January.

“This will be a 12th meeting with Bayern in our history and only the fourth to have taken place on home soil,” Spurs said in a statement.

“We memorably overcame the German giants on our way to UEFA Cup success 40 years ago and last met in the UEFA Champions League during the 2019-20 season.”

