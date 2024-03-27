March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New arrest in document forgery ring

By Staff Reporter03
Handcuffs 07 1

Police in Paphos on Wednesday made a sixth arrest in connection with a case of forged documents being imported to the island.

The latest to be arrested is a 37-year-old man.

The arrests began last week when police received information regarding a courier shop in the town to which forged documents were reportedly being sent.

Police apprehended three people taking receipt of packages at the courier shop, finding driving licences and a residence permit hidden in polystyrene inside the packages they collected.

All three were arrested, with two further arrests being made on Monday.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

North municipality to conduct local census

Tom Cleaver

Bank of Cyprus successfully appeals €950k fine

Tom Cleaver

‘High degree of preparation’ at rescue centre

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus economic prospects for 2025 revised upwards

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Estonian president meets Christodoulides

Rony J. El Daccache

Finance Ministry welcomes review results, reaffirms commitment to economic stability

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign