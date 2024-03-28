March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainFootballSportWorld

Liverpool, Man Utd launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse

By Reuters News Service08
2024 03 17t182135z 1860344218 up1ek3h1ezxm0 rtrmadp 3 soccer england mun liv report
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shakes hands with Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly launched an education programme through their foundations to tackle tragedy-related abuse, the clubs said in the run-up to their Premier League game at Old Trafford on April 7.

The clubs have repeatedly condemned fans chanting in reference to the Hillsborough tragedy, the Heysel Stadium disaster, and the Munich air disaster to mock opposition supporters, a practice liable to criminal prosecution.

“We fully support this event hosted by Liverpool and Manchester United and are working closely with both clubs to develop and deliver this education initiative,” Premier League Director of Community Nick Perchard said in a statement.

The two foundations will develop the programme further in partnership with the league and are committed to making it an annual part of their engagement across the Merseyside and Greater Manchester regions.

Last week, a Manchester United supporter was charged by Greater Manchester Police in relation to tragedy-related abuse towards Liverpool fans during FA Cup quarter-final on March 17.

Arsenal also welcomed banning orders handed out to three fans after they pleaded guilty to tragedy-related abuse during an FA Cup match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 7.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Prosecutor seeks jail term for Spain’s Rubiales over kiss

Reuters News Service

Turkey opposition aims to hit back at Erdogan in local elections

Reuters News Service

Putin says Russia will not attack NATO, but F-16s will be shot down in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Britain’s financial watchdog warns social media influencers

Reuters News Service

Authorities warned of ship approach moments before Baltimore bridge collapse

Reuters News Service

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it launched dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign