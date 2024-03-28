March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Britain

‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan to be given knighthood

By Reuters News Service01
96th academy awards oscars governors ball hollywood
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas pose with their Oscars at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama “Oppenheimer”, will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.

His wife and film producer Emma Thomas will receive a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood, the British government said on Thursday in a list of honours recommended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that also included Conservative politicians and tech industry leaders.

“Oppenheimer”, a blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards earlier this month, including the best picture trophy and Nolan’s first best director Academy Award. His career includes other highly regarded films such as “Interstellar,” “Inception”, “Dunkirk” and the Batman trilogy.

Nolan wrote the screenplay for “Oppenheimer” and produced the film with Thomas.

Among others to receive a knighthood were Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google’s DeepMind. Other figures from the world of artificial intelligence who were honoured include Matthew Clifford, an AI adviser to the British government, and entrepreneur Ian Hogarth, chair of the AI Safety Institute, both of whom were bestowed with CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire.)

Billionaire businessman and Conservative Party donor Mohamed Mansour was given a knighthood for business, charity and political service.

Sunak dolled out awards to his Conservative lawmakers, too – with knighthoods for Philip Davies and Mark Spencer and damehoods for Tracey Crouch and Harriett Baldwin.

Netflix NFLX.O co-CEO Ted Sarandos was awarded an honorary CBE for services to creative industries.

