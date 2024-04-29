April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

American Academy Nicosia garners MSA accreditation

By Press Release01
American Academy Nicosia is proud to announce its recent accreditation by the prestigious Middle States Association (MSA), a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier education and fostering continuous improvement.

This notable accreditation from MSA, a leader in educational standards for over 125 years, not only recognises our dedication, but also places us among the elite educational institutions, globally. MSA’s legacy of enhancing educational quality and student achievement extends across the US, spanning over 100 countries worldwide.

Ultimately, the accreditation underscores American Academy Nicosia’s status as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to preparing students for global success in an ever-evolving world.

