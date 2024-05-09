May 9, 2024

payabl. is Platinum Partner of 2024 Reflect Festival

payabl., a leading European PayTech, is proud to announce its role as the Platinum Partner for the upcoming Reflect Festival 2024, the flagship technology event in Cyprus. Taking place over May 30-31, the Festival is moving to a new venue, the Kolla Factory, offering a fresh experience to its 10,000 anticipated attendees.

Reflect Festival has become the epicentre of innovation for Emerging Europe, Africa and the Middle East, doubling down on its unique proposition of uniting leading professionals across these regions. With over 250 investors, 1,000 startups, and 150 speakers, the event promises extensive opportunities for networking, idea exchange and discovering new leads and talent.

Commenting on the partnership, Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl., noted: “As a Platinum Partner for Reflect Festival, payabl. is excited to contribute to an event that stands at the forefront of technological innovation. This Festival not only showcases the dynamic nature of the fintech landscape but also aligns with our mission to drive and shape the future of money. We are thrilled to foster discussions that propel the fintech industry forward at the Money Stage.”

In addition to Ugne Buraciene, payabl.’s Chief Product Officer Igor Skachkov and Chief Technology Officer Thekla Paschali will also take the stage as key speakers, bringing their expertise in fintech innovations and technological advancements to the festival’s diverse audience.

Reflect Festival 2024 will feature five stages, with topics tailored to a diverse array of interests and industries. The Big Picture Stage will cater to founders and investors, while the Money Stage, hosted by payabl., will delve into the future of money and fintech. Other stages will cover cutting-edge topics in A.I., blockchain, cybersecurity, healthtech, and more, reflecting the latest advancements in technology.

Stylianos Lambrou, Entrepreneur, Co-founder & CEO of Heart Group, and Co-founder of Reflect Festival, highlighted the Festival’s role in regional development, noting: “Reflect Festival has grown into a key platform for fostering regional collaboration and innovation. This year, moving to the Kolla Factory not only refreshes our venue, but also our commitment to sparking transformative ideas and partnerships in technology and beyond. We are proud to have payabl. as our Platinum Partner, sharing our vision of shaping a futuristic and interconnected world.”

The Festival will also offer interactive sessions, such as workshops and roundtable discussions, allowing for deeper engagement and learning opportunities. Over 150 industry leaders will share their insights, with notable speakers already confirmed, including: Bindi Karia, Robin Wauters, Jason Ball, Michal Smida, Zach Coelius, Tony Jamous, and Omar Hagrass.

Reflect Festival continues to be a pivotal gathering for entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers aiming to make significant impacts in their fields. The event is a must-attend for anyone involved in the technology ecosystem looking to make meaningful connections and gain insights into future trends.

For more information, please visit: reflectfest.com.

