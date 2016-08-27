Paphos firefighters battle all night to put out blaze

PAPHOS firefighters battled into the night to keep a blaze under control in the inaccessible area of Panayia of Sintis, where by 10.30 pm on Friday five hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation, olive and pine trees had been destroyed.

Police reported that the fire was finally under control late in the night.

The fire service was made aware of the fire at 7.35pm and responded by sending a total of five fire engines from their Paphos, Kelokedaron and Stroumbi stations, with the community council of Amargetis contributing with their own fire fighting vehicle. The Game Fund responded with two mobile units and the Forestry department also sent a fire engine. A privately owned bulldozer was also being used.

The inaccessibility of the area coupled with the time of day made the task more difficult as planes and helicopters could not be mobilised at night.