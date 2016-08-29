Film review: CAFÉ SOCIETY ****

Emma Stone. Cate Blanchett. Colin Firth. Joaquin Phoenix. Penelope Cruz. Scarlett Johansson. Even in the past 10 years, with his powers allegedly failing and his films no longer lauded as universally as they used to be, the incredibly prolific Woody Allen has employed the cream of the Hollywood crop to make up for his own semi-retirement – but he’s never been as lucky with his actors as he is in Café Society, his most ambitious film in ages and the best since Blue Jasmine three years ago.

Our hero is Jesse Eisenberg, an actor whose poleaxed look and jittery body language make him a natural for Woody Allen World (he also appeared in To Rome With Love). He has “this deer-in-the-headlights quality,” as Vonnie (played by Kristen Stewart) puts it – and Stewart is the other stroke of luck, the It Girl of the moment, beloved by fangirls for her Bella in the Twilight saga and by highbrow critics for her expressive reserve in films like Clouds of Sils Maria (the cover of the current Film Comment is simply a photo of the actress with the caption: ‘The Age of Kristen Stewart’). She’s a watchful actress, self-aware without being self-conscious; she flirts with the camera, looking down or away, making it all the more potent when she makes eye contact. Café Society asks a lot of its actors, especially in the ending which is all about silence and presence; Eisenberg and Stewart deliver.

The film itself is rather un-Woody-like in being diffuse and expansive. Allen’s amazing work-rate (he’s now 80, and still making a film a year) is due partly to his talent for eye-catching premises which essentially write themselves: Time-machine takes a writer back to Paris in the 20s, rational man sets out to debunk a psychic but falls in love with her, stuff like that. Café Society is different, hard to summarise in 25 words or less. You might say it’s a love story, or a love triangle, or a tale of a young man’s maturity. It looks like a snapshot of the Golden Age of Hollywood – the same backdrop as the Coens’ Barton Fink and Hail, Caesar! – but then halfway through it migrates back to Woody’s beloved New York. Classic books or movies offer signposts in much of his work (last year’s Irrational Man was a riff on Crime and Punishment), but only tangentially here: a hefty dollop of The Apartment, maybe a touch of Vertigo. Woody’s previous films are represented too: the extended Jewish family out of Radio Days, the meeting of showbiz and gangsters – though it’s more of a juxtaposition – like in Bullets Over Broadway.

Café Society crams a lot of plot into its 96 minutes. You wonder if it’s going to coalesce in some madly ingenious way, but it’s hard to be ingenious when you’re churning out scripts like Allen does. Structure is loose in general: the film stops for tangents, like a summary of a minor character’s life (Corey Stoll as Ben the gangster) that could’ve been snipped altogether. Yet, in this case at least, the lack of cohesion is an asset, making a rather bleak statement on the meaninglessness of Life that’s surprisingly touching. As in Crimes and Misdemeanours, the dramatis personae include a criminal and an idealist – Bobby, our hero (played by Eisenberg), is somewhere in the middle – and they both reinforce the sense that Life is a sham. The criminal converts to Christianity on Death Row because Jews don’t believe in an afterlife, a perfectly opportunistic response to the basic hollowness of all religions; the idealist, a Communist intellectual, insists on our “common humanity” yet accomplishes nothing, and finally admits his own failure. The only tiny light in the darkness is Love, binding lovers in a way that transcends time and place – yet even Love comes with a sadistic twist, burning brightest only after it’s been lost forever.

There’s another MVP as well as Stewart and Eisenberg: director of photography Vittorio Storaro, who brings a heightened glow to the images (the light in the LA scenes plays like a stylised comment on sunny California, conveyed as a lush orange filter). Storaro’s images are larger-than-life, like the movie stars’ houses – but Vonnie and Bobby’s romance is small and unpretentious, that’s why it endures: “I think I’d be happier life-sized,” she muses, gazing at Joan Crawford’s mansion. Their most romantic night unfolds in New York, doing cosy intimate things: dinner at the kind of Italian place where the proprietor sits at your table for a drink afterwards, a game of craps somewhere in Brooklyn, a jazz band that seems to be playing in somebody’s front room, sipping wine at dawn in Central Park. Like the list of things that make life worth living in Manhattan (Allen’s masterpiece), Café Society is the work of a man who expects nothing and believes in nothing – just work, and good jokes, and the small cosy pleasures that keep Death at bay, temporarily. For all its flaws, it’s a beautiful movie.

DIRECTED BY Woody Allen

STARRING Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell

US 2016 96 mins