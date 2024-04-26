April 26, 2024

Innovative app aims to combat hate speech online

By Souzana Psara04
The  Hope For Children CRC Policy Centre announced this week the launch of an innovative app, titled “Hate Trackers Beyond Borders”, which is designed to empower young people aged 14-25 to actively fight hate speech online and promote a culture of unity and understanding.

According to the announcement, this collaborative effort involves five leading organisations from four different countries.

The initiative is spearheaded by CIFA Onlus (Italy), KMOP – Education and Innovation Hub (Greece), Hope For Children CRC Policy Center (Cyprus), Fundación FAD Juventud (Spain), and Idee in Fuga (Italy).

Together, these organisations have united their efforts to equip the next generation with the essential tools and knowledge necessary to effectively tackle online hate speech.

Importantly, the online application, which is available in English, Greek, and two other languages, stands as a testament to the power of participation and shared cultural values.

It is designed not only to educate users about the various forms of hate speech but also to engage them in meaningful dialogue and raise awareness, particularly concerning issues like gender equality and cultural diversity.

By providing simulated environments such as schools and festivals, the online application offers young people practical experience and the skills needed to recognise and decisively oppose hate speech. Additionally, through the project’s website, users can access the Psychological First Aid Toolkit.

This resource, a collaborative effort led by Hope For Children, outlines strategies for recognizing hate speech, understanding its impact on mental health, and promoting personal well-being.

For more information, interested parties can visit Hate Trackers Beyond Borders.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

