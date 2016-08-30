Orphandies being grilled by MPs

August 30th, 2016 featured 0 comments

Orphandies being grilled by MPs

Athanasios Orphanides gets organised ahead of the meeting (Christos Theodorides)

Former Central Bank Governor Athanasios Orphanides was appearing before the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday to be grilled by MPs about issues related to the tanking of the economy.

According to CNA, a multitude of questions have been submitted by deputies related to the analytical framework for the functioning of the financial system institutions.

The Chairman of the committee Zachariah Zachariou said that the meeting would end at midday but would continue next Tuesday, if necessary all day.

At the current session are Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides and the Commissioner of Internal Audit Anna Zavou-Christoforou.

More later

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close