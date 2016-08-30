Orphandies being grilled by MPs

Former Central Bank Governor Athanasios Orphanides was appearing before the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday to be grilled by MPs about issues related to the tanking of the economy.

According to CNA, a multitude of questions have been submitted by deputies related to the analytical framework for the functioning of the financial system institutions.

The Chairman of the committee Zachariah Zachariou said that the meeting would end at midday but would continue next Tuesday, if necessary all day.

At the current session are Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides and the Commissioner of Internal Audit Anna Zavou-Christoforou.

More later