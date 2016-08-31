Kurds in Cyprus protest against Turkey’s invasion in Syria 

Kurds living in Cyprus staged a protest rally in Nicosia on Wednesday to condemn Turkey’s invasion in Syria and the attacks on the Kurdish population of the country.

The Kurds gathered outside the ministry of interior and marched to EU House where a delegation handed over a resolution to an EU representative.

Representatives of three parliamentary parties, AKEL, Solidarity Movement and the Movement of Ecologists, participated in the rally.

They also handed a resolution to a representative of the UN peace keeping force in Cyprus, UNFICYP.

Speaking to the press the President of the Kurdish Party of Democratic Union (PYD – Syria) in Cyprus, Yasin Tarbuz noted that Kurds worldwide were protesting against the invasion by Turkey in Syria and called on the international community to condemn the offensive.

“Kurds all over Europe are demonstrating demanding from democratic countries to exert pressure on Turkey to terminate its invasion in Syria,” he told the press.

The resolution points out that Ankara’s real objective is to scrap the democratic plan to resolve the continuing crisis in the country and to cause friction between the various sections of society in Syria.