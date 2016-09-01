‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse enthralls sky watchers on Reunion Island

A combination of pictures shows the beginning to the end of an annular solar eclipse seen from a beach of the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion

A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a so-called ‘ring of fire’.

Some 3,000 people gathered on the south-western side of the French-governed island to see the “annular solar eclipse” – the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun to create the appearance of a bright ring around its edges.

Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several hours.

“I (once) saw a solar eclipse…but I have never seen an annular solar eclipse before,” Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said. “It is great.”

