It is time to tango, an activity that suits the island of love, as tango is all about love and passion.

The biggest tango event on the island, now in its third year, opens its doors on October 28 in the five star Grecian Park Hotel located on a cliff overlooking the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean sea.

After the great success of last year, maestros Sebastian Arce and Mariana Montes have been invited back to lead the workshops; and they are joined by renowned maestros Juan Manuel and Liza Rosales (Los Rosales) and Ziad Kassis.

There is a something for tango lovers at all levels – workshops are from the beginners to advanced level and there is also a great programme around the workshops.

New features this year are a specially designed Ladies package and an Absolute Beginners’ crash course.

If you are a woman, you may only want to learn about women’s techniques, and to take part in the four workshops for the ladies, you need to pay just €100. Those who know absolutely nothing about tango and are happy with the beginner’s crash course also pay €100. Other choices are to choose each workshop separately at a cost of €25 each or to go for the VIP package which includes seven workshops, one techniques and all milongas.

There are three milonga nights with unique performances as well as three afternoon milongas. For the uninitiated, milonga dance has the same basic elements as Tango but is faster, has less breaks and permits a greater relaxation of legs and body.

But that is not all there is to it. With the steps participants also have to understand and respect the social conventions at a milonga. It is important to dress up for the event. Once there, be careful who you look at as you start with inviting your dance partner by making eye contact. You shouldn’t talk during the dance, as it is essential that all dancers can concentrate, and it is especially inappropriate to critique or correct your partner’s technique. Well, that is only the beginning. If you want to know much more about it, you can always register for the Third Cyprus Tango Meeting.

International and local DJs have been recruited to spice up the event. Participants will see another side of Sebastian Arce, known for being a charismatic dancer and teacher of Argentine tango, for his high-energy workshops and performances. At this meeting guests will have the opportunity to watch Sebastian ‘on the decks’. On Sunday night he will be DJ and bring his personal touch to the dancefloor.

The programme starts on Friday October 28 at 12pm with check-in at the Grecian Park Hotel, registration, the first workshop, dinner – and your first milonga at 10pm. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can have breakfast from 7.30am and enjoy a full programme until late at night. After all these activities Monday is a day for relaxing at the pool or the beach before a late check-out between 4pm and 6pm.

Third Cyprus Tango Meeting

Learn how to tango, party atmosphere with DJs and lots more. October 28-31. Grecian Park Hotel, Ayia Napa. Registration on: cyprustangomeeting.com/register.html