September 7th, 2016 Sport, Tennis, US Open 0 comments

Wozniacki drops wounded Sevastova to reach U.S. Open semis

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia

By Steve Keating

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki eased into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday with a ruthless 6-0 6-2 win over wounded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Sevastova, the first Latvian to reach a grand slam quarter-final, saw her U.S. Open hopes come to a painful end when she rolled over her ankle chasing down a ball on Wozniacki’s opening serve and was unable to challenge her Danish opponent despite bravely fighting on until the end.

With her opponent hobbled, Wozniacki showed no mercy and moved in for the kill, keeping Sevastova running from sideline to sideline.

“I’ve rolled my ankle several times so I feel real sorry for her. It happened early in the match,” said Wozniacki, twice a U.S. Open finalist.

“I just kept pushing her back and tried to make her move, it was kind of nerve-wracking because you don’t know what to expect out there.”

Wozniacki next meets second-seeded German Angelique Kerber, who was a 7-5 6-0 winner over Italy’s Roberta Vinci.

Results from the U.S. Open Women’s Singles Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-0 6-2
2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 6-0

