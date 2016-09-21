Cup hero Fabregas ready to step up for Chelsea

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas insists he can play a key role for Chelsea after scoring an extra-time brace to help the Blues knock Premier League champions Leicester City out of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Fabregas has been on the fringes of new manager Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side since the start of the season, having made just three league appearances from the bench.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, making his second start in all competitions this season, struck twice in the space of two minutes as Chelsea rallied from two goals down to beat 10-man Leicester 4-2.

“I’m focusing on playing well and when I have the chance I’ll show what I can do, because I know what I can do and it’s a lot for this team,” Fabregas told British media.

Conte, who last week said Fabregas needed to improve defensively to earn a first-team place, praised the midfielder’s tactical awareness after the game.

“Cesc is an intelligent player, a clever player and he sees the game, he feels the situation. I’m pleased for him, because in the games when he didn’t start in the line-up he always had a great attitude,” Conte said.

Chelsea, who are fifth in the league standings with 10 points from the opening five games, make the short trip across London to face Arsenal on Saturday.