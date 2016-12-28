Greek Cypriot teachers visit Turkish Cypriot schools

A group of Greek Cypriot teachers on Wednesday visited schools in the north in the context of visits organised annually by the United Cyprus platform comprising teachers from both sides.

The Greek Cypriot teachers visited a high school with 460 students and 70 teachers and the biggest elementary school with 750 students and 50 teachers in the north of Nicosia.

They gave as a gift to both schools a wooden clock with a small olive branch instead of clock hands, with a message written on it both in Greek and Turkish language saying “it`s time for federation”.

The director of the elementary school expressed the hope that a permanent solution to the Cyprus problem would be found soon “and hopefully this time we can live together peacefully in our country without foreign forces being involved”.

“The warm welcome we received gives us courage to continue the struggle to manage to live together in a peaceful Cyprus,” said a Greek Cypriot representative, thanking the union of Turkish Cypriot teachers for their cooperation with the platform. “We hope that these small moves will build a new Cyprus”.