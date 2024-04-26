April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First night of Ed Sheeran concert in Cyprus sold out, tickets only available for second show

By Nikolaos Prakas035
Tickets are still available for Ed Sheeran’s second appearance in Cyprus on September 8, although the first on the previous evening has sold out, organisers said on Friday.

Ticket sales for the concert on September 8 are rapidly progressing through Ticketmaster Cyprus’ website, with availability across all sections. As anticipated, demand remains significant, underscoring the fervent excitement surrounding this exceptional musical event, AEG and Moonlight productions said.

Sheeran’s concerts in Cyprus will wrap up his record-breaking ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour and are set to attract people from all over the world.

Sheeran’s opening act will be Calum Scott.

Ticket for the September 8 concert available from www.ticketmaster.cy

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

