Lavish presentation of new all-electric Porsche Taycan

In life, we can experience moments full of magic. Moments that make our heartbeat grow stronger, moments of euphoria, pure joy – like the moments in the driver’s seat of the new Porsche Taycan.

The new Taycan is the only purely electric car that can over-stimulate the senses, filling you with emotions so special, they have created their own term: overfeel

Porsche Cyprus offered this distinct and special feeling to guests at the spectacular unveiling of the new Taycan on the evening of April 17, 2024, at Destination Porsche Limassol.

A highlight of the evening was the special way in which artist Loukis Agrotis painted on a blank canvas the new Porsche Taycan in minutes, earning the admiration of attendees. And the sense of admiration multiplied with the new Taycan’s memorable unveiling.

Meanwhile, the evening’s décor, lighting and cocktails equally contributed to an incredibly special atmosphere, dedicated to evolution and creativity. For attendees’ pleasure, Yiannis Moditis and Michalis Tserkezos performed accompanying jazz music, adding the most melodic notes to the event.

Thanking guests for their attendance, Porsche Cyprus Marketing & PR Manager Pavlina Iacovidou noted that, with the new electric Taycan, the marque continues to “speed up” electric mobility, while forging its own road in the new era.

Porsche invites lovers of detail to take a designer role in visualising their own special Taycan, by visiting the company’s online car configurator, found here.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.

