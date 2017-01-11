Geneva snippets

13:10 Patroclos tweets: What are party leaders doing all day now that Prez Nik is not giving them documents to read and pass their time?

12:30 ‘TRNC parliament president’ sends letter to Akinci saying not to hand over a map until he secures the rotating presidency

12:20 Joint briefing of the two sides on what was discussed in private meetings

12.15 The Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development (SeeD) releases survey carried out on both sides on attitude towards security

12:13 The Maltese EU rotating Presidency can play an effective role in the Cyprus issue settlement “as soon as there is an agreement on the ground” it says

11:50 The Cyprus issue will not be solved in Geneva, says Serdar Denktash

11:40 Greek and Turkish FMs, Kotzias and Cavusoglu to arrive in Geneva tonight

11:20 Eide to give a news conference in the afternoon

10:50 Anastasiades Akinci, Eide meet privately

10:15 President meets Eide

10:00 President Nicos Anastasiades arrives at UN for talks

9:45 New phone call expected between Tsipras and Erdogan to review progress ahead of conference

9:15 Exchanged maps to be locked in a safe

9:00 Negotiators meet