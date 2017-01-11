The human form and the form its emotions takes

Artist Theodora Pantopoli will present her first exhibition under the name Allegory and Feelings at Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia on Friday.

Within her drawings, Pantopoli dives into the depths of our souls. The drawings reflect joys, concerns, dilemmas, and the resistance some of us feel towards established bodies of power. They do much more than this as they are a reflection of the world we live in and how we respond to it. One response is to mock our current lifestyle and another is to look beyond the here and now and look towards the future.

It is this future that Pantopoli wishes to touch on. By using the human form in her drawings, the artist shouts out messages for the future and towards those people who are yet to come to find ways to have a better life than the one we lead now.

With her own artistic style, the artist creates the faces of women and men and through these she expresses such feelings as love, loneliness, fear and satisfaction.

Pantopoli studied at the Rome University of Fine Arts. She has participated in a number of group exhibitions.

Allegory and Feelings

Solo painting exhibition by Theodora Pantopoli. Opens January 13 at 7.30pm until January 30. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655