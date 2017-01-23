Emma Stone wants to star in London’s West End

The ‘La La Land’ actress appeared in ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway in 2014 and has revealed she is eager to now tread the boards in London’s theatreland, too.

She said: “I would love that. I’m looking. I definitely would love to do theatre again, I don’t know if I’d be able to do a musical any time soon just because maintaining the voice is pretty tricky but, my god, I’d love to do theatre again very soon.”

Emma, 28, said that while her voice is unlikely to be able to take the strain of a musical, there are numerous plays she would be eager to appear in.

The acclaimed actress told the Evening Standard newspaper: “I’ve already done my dream musical, ‘Cabaret’. That was my dream.

“I really don’t have any others that I’m dying to do. Really, honestly my voice can’t take it but straight plays, there’s like a million of those I’d love to do.”

Meanwhile, Emma recently revealed she feels like she is attending a prom every time she goes to a movie premiere, admitting it is a “surreal” experience.

She said: “Now I feel like I’ve met a good amount of people that I see at events like that, whereas a couple of years ago I would always feel like I was in a weird fever dream … I don’t know, I guess it still feels like a weird fever dream, but sometimes I see people I know and I’m like, ‘hey’, so that makes it really fun.

“But it’s very surreal, it feels like prom! Except all the clothes are borrowed, so you have to give them back at the end of the night – like a Cinderella prom!”