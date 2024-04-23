April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Laiko Cosmos Trading, ISK host second Asian culinary event

By Press Release03
Chef Petros Gavriel, Anna Mijic Kikkoman, Panayiotis Stavrinides ISK

The Asian Cuisine Masterclass by Laiko Cosmos Trading and ISK Far East Food Ltd was successfully held for a second consecutive year. Over two days, renowned Kikkoman and Dee Thai chefs presented new trends, recipes and techniques in the field of Asian cuisine to professionals of the food industry.

Providing the location for the Masterclass, was, once more, the University of Nicosia, allowing more than 120 professionals from well-known restaurants and hotels in Cyprus to attend. Participants learned more regarding the two sponsor companies’ products, saw various recipes in action, took in new applications and other secrets from the guest chefs, and enjoyed excellent Asian food, specially prepared for the occasion.

Kikkoman’s Chef David Skoko presented recipes using products from the world-renowned brand, while Dee Thai Chef Teerapon Limphonchaijaroen (Kim) showcased his own authentic recipes.

Finally, all attendees got to taste authentic sushi crafted by renowned Chef Alex Amico on behalf of Mundi Riso, one of Europe’s largest rice producers.

During the Masterclass, Cyprus Chefs Association President, Chef Petros Gavriel, presented an honorary plaque to Kikkoman and Ana Mijic, for their contribution to the Cyprus national cooking teams.

ISK Far East Food, official representative of Kikkoman products in Cyprus, in turn thanked the Cyprus Chefs Association for its long-standing support.

The exotic and delicious Asian cuisine is brought to our plates every day by the ISK Far East Food Ltd. family business, as exclusive representative of a wide range of Asian brands. The sale and distribution of ISK products in the Cypriot market for the last three years has been undertaken by Laiko Cosmos Trading Ltd.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Celestyal debuts new ‘National Geographic Day Tours’

Press Release

‘Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year’ win for Action Global

Press Release

Mega Deals: unique offers in all Foody Market categories

Press Release

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Epic Cyprus HQ

Press Release

BoCCF podcast episode on South Mathiatis-Strongylou Mine

Press Release

Lidl Food Academy to host Open Day ahead of Easter

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign