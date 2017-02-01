Akel seeks recount in December’s local elections

Akel said on Wednesday it intended to ask for a recount of ballot papers for December’s local elections in Limassol and Famagusta, despite initially dropping the issue.

Party parliamentary spokesman Giorgos Loukaides said it was their intention to ask for a recount in the two municipalities where the party’s candidates lost the election by just nine votes in Limassol, and by a few dozen in Famagusta.

“We want a recount, we believe there is a possibility of having a recount, and we hope to have a result that would justify this effort, having in mind that the difference is so small that a small mistake, could reverse the final result,” Loukaides said.

Asked whether the two candidates, Andreas Christou in Limassol, and Simos Ioannou for Famagusta, agreed with the decision, Loukaides said it was an initiative by Akel and the people who supported their candidacy.

Following the poll, Christou, who had been running for a third term, said he was not interested in a recount and that such calls were made by his associates and Akel members.

Christou ran as an independent in the elections, but was backed by Akel.