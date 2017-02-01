Turkish national due to appear in court for trespassing

February 1st, 2017

A Turkish man is due to appear in Larnaca court Wednesday after being arrested for illegal entry into an abandoned house.

Police said they received information on Tuesday from the owner of the uninhabited property in Larnaca that there was a stranger on his premises.

Rapid reaction police, who attended the incident, arrived at the scene where they spotted a 23-year-old Turkish national who resides on the island legally.

When police informed the young man that he was illegally on the premises, he refused to leave claiming he believed the building to have been abandoned.

He was arrested for illegal entry into the house and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Larnaca CID are examining the case.

