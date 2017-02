UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Tuesday met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara to discuss the Cyprus issue.

Eide tweeted afterwards that he had a good exchange of views with the Turkish minister on development in the Cyprus talks an on the conference in Geneva.

The UN envoy arrived in Turkey on Monday night for two days of talks with the Turkish leadership ahead of a possible resumption of the Geneva conference on Cyprus early next month.