Greengrocery robber remanded for eight days

A 31-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded in custody for eight days in connection with an armed robbery in Paphos earlier this month that netted thieves €85,000.

The man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Police believe he was involved in stealing the proceeds of Edem fruit market on February 1 while its accountant was preparing to go to the bank.

Two hooded men held the accountant at gunpoint at around 10am, taking a bag full of cash that she was going to take to the bank.

The woman was getting into a car driven by a colleague.

While fleeing the scene, the robbers dropped wads of cash worth €15,000 and their pistol’s magazine.