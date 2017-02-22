Join in the fairy tale

All the really good, magical stories start with once upon a time, and this one is no different. Our story, which starts tomorrow, starts with a look at everything to do with fairy tales and ends with everyone who is part of it, leaving with a feeling of happily ever after. The story, or rather stories, are about the Fairy Tale Museum, which is officially opening its doors in Nicosia tomorrow at 7pm.

The first museum of its kind is perfectly situated in a corner of the old city, on Granikou street, where the walk along the narrow streets to find it is almost like a trip into an enchanted forest. Although the museum was founded last year, its official opening will come about tomorrow. Its creation is an expansion of the Systemic Institute of Cyprus – an educational centre for systemic applications and systemic family psychotherapy – and the brainchild of psychotherapist and child psychotherapist Vicky Balomenou. Balomenou has always been enchanted by fairy tales and folk tales, and she uses them in her practice in child, adult and couples therapy.

“After all this exposure to folk tales,” Balomenou said, “I thought a museum could preserve and showcase the cultural heritage of folk tales, which I believe is truly necessary. I shared my vision with my husband, Photis Kakoyiannis, and he embraced the idea.”

Together with Balomenou, exhibition designer Antigone Michaelides-Porter and a team of artists, carpenters, educators, graphic designers and painters have been working together over the past year to create a space wherein the main elements of fairy tales and folk tales are expressed three-dimensionally in a variety of permutations. The team has taken the idea of a magical library and brought it to life.

The museum provides visitors with a display of how the main elements of tales have changed throughout time. Visitors will be able to see how characters, fairy tale structure and themes have evolved on a universal scale. And all this is not just done visually, everyone who visits the museum will interact physically with exhibits to access information about fairy tales and folk tales. This interactive place will make even the most serious adults become children again as they are able to turn gears, unlock doors and use fairy tale devices, such as “the bookmobile” and “the phonogriph” to experience the enchanted world of stories.

Speaking about the experience awaiting museum goers, Porter said “we want our visitors to become heroes of fairy tales. We ask them to touch, act, listen, read and play and, through play, they learn by having fun. Our mission is to create a truly interactive museum, one in which visitors become part of the exhibits, instead of just viewing them.”

The Fairy Tale Museum will branch out through time, just like characters in a story, to host storytelling events, special exhibitions, exhibits dedicated to writers and illustrators, and educational programmes for children, families, and school groups.

Entrance fees are €5 per person and €3 for schools and organised groups. Children participating in afternoon workshops will not pay entrance fees.

The museum will be opened by the Minister of Culture and Education, Costas Kadis.

The Fairy Tale Museum

Opening of the museum with rare books and art inspired by fairy tales. February 23. Odos Granikou 32-34, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 22-376522