Fadi Fawaz speaks out after George Michael’s coroner report released

The 43-year-old hairdresser – who dated the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer until his untimely death on Christmas Day 2016 – says the “truth is finally out” after a coroner determined George died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

He wrote on Twitter: “F**K YOU … The Truth is out …”

His post came only minutes after a statement from the coroner confirmed the cause of death.

Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter said: “Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Since George passed, Fadi has been the subject of heavy criticism from George’s family, namely his cousin Andros Georgiou, who slammed Fadi in a lengthy Facebook post.

Referencing Fadi’s tweet, he wrote at the time: “I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can’t keep my mouth shut any longer No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park ?

“And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve ? and WHY did he sleep in the car ? Too many questions have come up. (sic)”

And Andros went as far as to ban Fadi from George’s funeral.

He said: “Heaven help him if he turned up. Fadi has not been invited to the funeral. The family hate him.”

The comments infuriated Fadi’s family including his nephew Josh, who later blasted George Michael’s family for being “disrespectful” at such a difficult time for them all.