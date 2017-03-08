Cyprus has second-lowest fertility rate in EU

Cyprus has the second lowest fertility rate of all EU countries with 1.32 live births per woman, Eurostat data published on Wednesday revealed.

In Cyprus 9,170 babies were born in 2015, compared to 8,167 in 2001 but despite the increase the fertility rate has fallen – probably because of migration – from 1.57 in 2001 to 1.32 in 2015, or -0.25 points.

A total fertility rate of around 2.1 live births per woman is considered to be the replacement level in developed countries without migration. Only Portugal has a lower birth rate.

Overall, the fertility rate in the EU increased from 1.46 in 2001 to 1.58 in 2015, but Cyprus is the country where the highest decrease was registered (-0.25).

The largest increases were observed in Latvia (from 1.22 in 2001 to 1.70 in 2015, or +0.48), the Czech Republic (+0.42) and Lithuania (+0.41).

Despite the overall increase the rate remains below the 2.1 replacement level in all member states, with only France at a rate of 1.98 and Ireland on 1.92 coming close.

In 2015, 5.103 million babies were born in the EU, compared with 5.063 million in 2001, the first year comparable statistics are available. Among member states, France continued to record the highest number of births, 799,700 in 2015.

The population of Cyprus reached 940,100 at the end of 2015, an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous year.

On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2015 were aged nearly 29 (28.9 years). Across member states, first time mothers were the youngest in Bulgaria and the oldest in Italy. In Cyprus, first-time mothers are comparatively old with an average age of 29.5 years.