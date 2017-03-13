Through art and play at museum, kids find the way

The weather is picking up and so is our desire to get out of the house. Three events on Saturday in Nicosia will surely do the trick and perhaps set you on a path to a new hobby, a new quest for further information or simply further on your way to learning.

The Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum will offer a morning creative workshop for adults. While the grown-ups get creative at the museum, kids aged 6-12 can learn how to paint with coffee at AG Leventis Gallery and children aged 7-10 can be part of an experimental workshop about theatre at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation.

The creative workshop for adults will be run by Aristotelis Demetriou, who will introduce participants to watercolours. The artist will use a variety of exercises to introduce various watercolour techniques including how to work from light to dark, blending and layering colour and dry versus wet.

With a still life composition, made specifically with the material in mind and assembled by the artist, attendees will go on to create their own watercolour piece.

Artist Maria Aristidou will show that as long as you have the inspiration, you can use almost anything to paint. Aristidou will explain the unique qualities of coffee painting, and kids will have the opportunity to create their own work of art inspired by the AG Leventis Collections.

Meanwhile, as part of the Young Collectors series, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will run an experimental workshop in celebration of World Theatre Day. The aim of the workshop is to acquaint children with the basic principles of dramatic art and the role of all contributors to a show while honing their imagination and physical expression through pantomime and improvisation games.

An Introduction to Watercolour

Creative workshop for adults with Aristotelis Demetriou. March 18. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. €30 including all materials. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy

Let’s Paint with Coffee

Workshop with Maria Aristodou for children from 6-12. March 18. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10.30am-12pm. €10. Tel: 22-668838

The World of the Theatre and its People

Experiential workshop for children from 7-10. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Free. Tel: 22-128182