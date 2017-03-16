Senate intelligence committee leaders: no wiretap of Trump Tower

March 16th, 2017 Americas 0 comments

Senate intelligence committee leaders: no wiretap of Trump Tower

The Trump Tower logo is pictured in New York

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday they saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump‘s claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” read a statement by Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman.

