Video art becomes poetry

In Limassol tomorrow and Saturday, art will meet video and creativity will meet moving pictures when the NeMe Arts Centre showcases seven videos created by 10 Australian artists.

The screening, under the name Sublime/ Internal/ Subliminal, will bring together a body of work that will represent the three elements of its title. These three elements have been given a lot of attention by Australian video artists over the last 10 years in their creative practice – and, while media technology has prompted a change in the way artists create, archive, show and access their work, nonetheless the poetic and conceptual enquiry behind such work has remained constant. This constant – whether purely poetic or aligned wit recent political events like in Syria or Brexit – is what is reflected in the video art created by the selection of emerging and established artists whose videos will be shown over the two days of the event.

The artists whose works will be screened are Brie Trenerry, Kieran Boland, Darrin Verhagen (aka Shinjuku Thief) & Richard Grant, John A Douglas, Monique Skurrie, Liam Nguyen, Johnson Nguyen, Nora Ashqar, Yue Shen and Shaun Wilson, who is also the curator for the event.

What these otherwise diverse artists have in common is a connection with RMIT University in Melbourne, where most of them either teach or study. Wilson, a well-known artist and filmmaker who has produced hundreds of video artworks and two feature-length movies, also teaches Video Production, Experimental Video and Media Theory at the university’s School of Media and Communication.

Some of the others are students, but the more established names on the lineup include Trenerry, whose work has been exhibited in London, Berlin, Warsaw, Rotterdam and New York as well as Melbourne, and Verhagen, a musician and composer specialising in dark ambient and Gothic music. Shinjuku Thief is just one of his many musical pseudonyms.

The same videos will be shown on both days.

Sublime/ Internal/ Subliminal

Screening of video art by 10 Australian artists. March 17-18. NeMe Arts Centre, Ellados and Enoseos Streets, Limassol. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Free. Tel: 25-372675